The rugged ride

Today, Hyderabad has a good number of adventure sports venues offering fun rides and off-road training on powerful engines. 

ATVs at Xtreme Adventure motorsport arena

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All-terrain vehicles (ATV) are fun to ride, but are the riskiest too. Five years ago, there was only one indoor facility to ride these machines and then came the go-karting experience which helped enthusiasts feel the thrill of a solo ride on aggressive quad vehicles. Today, Hyderabad has a good number of adventure sports venues offering fun rides and off-road training on powerful engines. 

“Go-karting is like moving on a dune buggy. There is not enough thrill in it unless there is speed. Whereas ATVs are different, you can feel the adrenaline rush as soon as the engine starts. ATVs are not known for their speed, they can be accelerated only up to 80kmph and sometimes a little more. The real thrill comes from crossing rugged terrains,” says J Ramesh, the owner of Xtreme Adventure — an ATV motorsport arena at Keethireddypalli in Moinabad.

Xtreme Adventure has the top-notch ATV motors starting from 90cc for beginners and fun riders to and 350cc for enthusiasts and experts. “As the sport is more dangerous than go-karting, we have uniquely designed helmets and jackets that are of a tough build. We also have very strict rules on the track to ensure safety,” adds Ramesh. 

Ramesh started the facility after learning about its popularity in the Middle East, where ATV motorsport is popular as a recreation activity. “My interest piqued five years ago when I had gone on a trip to the Middle East. In 2018, I imported some motors and began the adventure sports facility,” he says.  

Hyderabadis are excited to get on these mean machines! Nilofer Haidry, a Lakme Fashion Week model and influencer, is a huge fan of ATVs. “ATVs are one of my favourite rides when it comes to hill station getaways. It’s a stellar expedition when you feel the cold wind on your face as you speed and tank over dirt roads. Your adrenaline escorts your way ahead like a beast on a roll,” she says. 

K Srikanth, a short filmmaker, recalls his experience with ATVs while holidaying in Egypt. “I rode an ATV before, but this time, I was not on a track. It was the rugged, rocky desert terrain. There were rocks everywhere and some loose sand, which added to the excitement of oversteering and drifting. It was enchanting to see the dirt fly as the tiers dragged through the desert.”

