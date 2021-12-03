STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 from Noida held in fake loan racket

Two organisers, Abhishek Mishra and Dileep Kumar who created spurious websites in the name of original websites, are absconding.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad cyber sleuths busted a fake call centre racket and arrested 14 Noida-based organisers including female tele-callers and a recruiter who duped people in the name of providing loans. The callers would say they were from Dhani Loan Bazaar. 

Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said, “A fake call centre was set up in a remote area using a signal booster in Sector-63, Noida. The 14 accused comprised telecallers, a recruiter and a team lead who would send e-mails and procure data of loan applicants.”

Two organisers, Abhishek Mishra and Dileep Kumar who created spurious websites in the name of original websites, are absconding. Rajendra Kumar and Brijesh Kumar along with the organiser, established the fake call centre in the name of original loan websites. Akash Bhati and Nithin Kumar would divert the siphoned amounts to their bank accounts.

Recruiter Hemalatha trained tele-callers to lure innocent people to pay money as processing fee, insurance fee, GST, loan application fee etc. One victim lost Rs 2,17,366 from his account. A total of nine cases were detected in Cyberabad, five others in districts of Telangana, and 13 cases in other States. 

Dr Lavanya, DCP, Cyber crimes said the gang created fake websites of The Loan India, Dhani Loan Bazaar, Paisa Loan Hub and Mudra Loan Finance.

