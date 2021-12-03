STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: 29-year-old hotel manager dies in lift mishap

A 29-year-old manager Nenavath Shivaji, died in a lift mishap in a hotel at Banjara Hills on Thursday evening.

Published: 03rd December 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 07:50 AM

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old manager Nenavath Shivaji, died in a lift mishap in a hotel at Banjara Hills on Thursday evening. A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against the hotel management, said P Shiva Chandra, Inspector, Banjara Hills.

According to the police, Hotel GIS Select is located at Road No 4 of Banjara Hills, where Shivaji has been working as a manager for the past few months. On Thursday evening, the lift in the hotel got stuck due to some defect. Shivaji who was on duty at that time, tried repairing it. The lift broke loose and came down crashing. Shivaji who was on job, also fell in the lift, in the process. He received severe injuries and died on the spot.

