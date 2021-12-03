STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SPY Agro, Nandi Grain cheat BoB of Rs 62 crore

CBI files case against directors late MP SPY Reddy, son Sajjala Sreedhar Reddy for diverting & siphoning bank funds 

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Hyderabad has registered a case against two firms Nandi Grain Derivatives and SPY Agro Industries and their directors late former MP SPY Reddy, his son Sreedhar Reddy Sajjala, their associates V Sashi Reddy, unknown public servants and private persons for cheating Bank of Baroda (BoB) to the tune of Rs 61.86 crore. 

Nandi Grain Derivatives was sanctioned a cash credit of Rs 27 crore in the year 2012, for manufacturing maize starch and its by-products. The company was also sanctioned Cash Credit Facility by Canara Bank with Rs 10 crore under consortium with BOB as lead bank for the Working Capital Facility. 

The funds were diverted in the form of a major portion of the goods sold to SPY Agro Industries, which were not realised. Further, many payments were made to related companies which are not in the list of creditors as per the stock statement. It was also found that payments were made to some individuals who might be relatives of key managerial personnel of Nandi Grain Derivatives. 

