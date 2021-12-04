Concerned, doctors want Centre to take early decision on booster dose to tackle Omicron

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reports of a healthcare worker being infected with the Omicron variant of Covid have sparked demands for a booster dose amidst concerns th-at immunity from vaccine may be wearing off.

The concern has been around for a few months, as the majority of the healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated way back in January, 11 months ago, and with a dosage gap of one month. This gap is being seen as the weakest possible.

“The Government of India has said that it will make an announcement regarding booster doses after two weeks. Taking a decision on booster dose does not require so much time. The government must immediately allow frontline workers and the immunocompromised to take booster shots to save them from serious illness,” said Dr MSS Mukharjee, senior interventional cardiologist, Medicover Hospitals. Doctors say that evidence suggests the variant has a wave potential making it crucial to vaccinate HCWs on priority with a booster shot.

“Currently, 75% of the adult population who got their vaccine got it in under six months, making it safe for them to manage without a booster. However, roughly 25 crore individuals, including HCWs, FLWs and over 55 years of age, who have crossed six months after their second dose,” said Dr Kiran Madhala, HOD Anesthesia, Nizamabad Medical College.

He said that boosters are being recommended in various countries post 6 months of the second dose and hence India must also prioritise it.