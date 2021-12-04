Spoofing app in SBI credit card scam came from Singapore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The spoofing applications used by the accused for duping SBI credit card holders, were obtained from Singapore. Cyber crime officials who busted the racket and arrested 14 persons on Thursday, are now probing the fraud further.

Police found that accused Farman Hussain had subscribed to Singapore-based MoSIP mobile dialler application through an Indian agency and using this dialler, approached an illegal exchange for making VOIP calls.

These illegal exchanges are routed from various states in India. Police are trying to trace the details of the Indian agency, which acted as an intermediary between Farman and the Singapore-based agency.

Meanwhile, another accused Nikhil Madaan obtained the dialler through Murshid Alam, who in turn had taken the dialler from Farman Hussain. Nikhil had subscribed for a reseller dialler account, instead of a client account. In reseller accounts, calls can be made from multiple numbers. Madaan supplied client accounts to an accused who runs a fake call centre of RBL Bank.