STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Spoofing app in SBI credit card scam came from Singapore

The spoofing applications used by the accused for duping SBI credit card holders, were obtained from Singapore.

Published: 04th December 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The spoofing applications used by the accused for duping SBI credit card holders, were obtained from Singapore. Cyber crime officials who busted the racket and arrested 14 persons on Thursday, are now probing the fraud further.

Police found that accused Farman Hussain had subscribed to Singapore-based MoSIP mobile dialler application through an Indian agency and using this dialler, approached an illegal exchange for making VOIP calls. 

These illegal exchanges are routed from various states in India. Police are trying to trace the details of the Indian agency, which acted as an intermediary between Farman and the Singapore-based agency. 

Meanwhile, another accused Nikhil Madaan obtained the dialler through Murshid Alam, who in turn had taken the dialler from Farman Hussain. Nikhil had subscribed for a reseller dialler account, instead of a client account. In reseller accounts, calls can be made from multiple numbers. Madaan supplied client accounts to an accused who runs a fake call centre of RBL Bank. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI credit card holders SBI credit card fraud
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp