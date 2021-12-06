STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad’s first vegan market a big hit

Around 40 exhibitors showcased their products at the Vegan market

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s first vegan market, which opened on Sunday turned to be an absolute hit! The event was jointly organised by Rupa Obulreddigari, founder of Alt Mart (a vegan food startup in the city) and Pranavi Pangnuri and Vishwatej Muddu, founders of Enya, another local vegan startup. 

Held at Phoenix Arena in Madhapur, the event saw visitors coming in large numbers. It only goes on to show the growing number of Hyderabadis taking to veganism. 

The market featured an interesting mix of exhibitors who showcased and sold microgreens, fresh veggies, healthy snacks to mock meat, ice creams, dairy alternatives, vegan sweets, lip-smacking desserts and more.

The open-air market had live music played by the city’s upcoming artists, who enthralled visitors all through the day. The market also had a Pet Adoption booth hosted by People for Animals. 

The place had a great mix of people of all ages and more importantly of vegans and those who are looking to try out the vegan way of life.

Some of the exhibitors at the event were Enya, Alt Mart, Disguise, The Weekend Cafe, Nobeef Vegan Dairy, Wild Berry Organics, Vegan Healthy Bites, Woofing Tales, Plantarium, Tapovanam, Navya Agro, Lush Fuel, Grow Greens, Green Footprint, and HealthyGut, among others.

