Real estate fraud: One held in Hyderabad for cheating people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad City Police, arrested a habitual offender Syed Shahid from Aghapura, who cheated people under the guise of selling plots.

CCS officials said Shahid and his associate Pediripall Shekar Goud hatched a plan to earn easy money and started selling disputed plots to gullible buyers and shared the earnings. In the same manner, they prepared a forged agreement for the sale of an open plot measuring 1,500 square yards for selling and approached a businessman from Banjara Hills.

They offered to sell the plot for Rs 11.25 crore. Believing them, the businessman paid `1.10 crore as advance. Further, when the process was delayed multiple times, he enquired and found they had cheated him and lodged a complaint. A case was registered and Shekar Goud was arrested on November 8, while Shahid was on the run.