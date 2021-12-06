STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Real estate fraud: One held in Hyderabad for cheating people

Sleuths of the Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad City Police, arrested a habitual offender Syed Shahid from Aghapura, who cheated people under the guise of selling plots. 

Published: 06th December 2021

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CCS officials said Shahid and his associate Pediripall Shekar Goud hatched a plan to earn easy money and started selling disputed plots to gullible buyers and shared the earnings. In the same manner, they prepared a forged agreement for the sale of an open plot measuring 1,500 square yards for selling and approached a businessman from Banjara Hills. 

They offered to sell the plot for Rs 11.25 crore. Believing them, the businessman paid `1.10 crore as advance. Further, when the process was delayed multiple times, he enquired and found they had cheated him and lodged a complaint. A case was registered and Shekar Goud was arrested on November 8, while Shahid was on the run. 

