Brides in blue

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The wedding season is here and we all know how difficult it gets to choose the right outfit. We dream of wearing that perfect designer ensemble, but to zero in on that final look is an absolute task. Designers in the city are cashing in on the season by making their bridal collection look royal and classy.

For instance, city-based fashion designer Aisha Rao puts in her best when it comes to bridal wear. On a perpetual quest to better her designs each season, she is sometimes inspired by the ideas she gets after watching movies or visiting a place.

After showcasing her best at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021, Aisha has now extended her collection with the most elegant lehengas that every bride would love to wear. In a freewheeling chat with CE, she tells us all about her collection that was recently showcased at a premium luxury exhibition in Delhi and where she draws inspiration from.

“We are constantly designing and adding more colours to our existing line. We wanted a few exclusive pieces for the exhibition and these lehengas were a part of that collection,” she speaks of her new designs.

The designer used the colour blue for her latest collection and this has surely left us curious. “The colour blue has just worked wonders for us. Whatever we make in blue sees a good response. Although our signature style is colourful, blue is a neutral base for the other colours and the look comes together well.”

The backdrop against which the bridal collection was shot (empty water slides), was indeed something to talk about. Aisha shares the story behind choosing such a place: “We wanted to shoot at locations that were whimsical, quaint, charming and ones that would immediately transport the viewer into another time.”

Aisha’s go-to fabric choice is tissue, minus the fraying. “I brought back the lost luster of the most ubiquitous fabric spotted during yesteryear Indian weddings. A combination of metal and coloured thread in warp and weft brings about a sophisticated sheen. The fabric is light, but rich and comes with a sense of nostalgia and sentiment having seen images of our mothers and grandmothers wear it on their wedding and special occasions.”

On what inspired her theme for the bridal collection, she shares, “My designs are for the modern-day woman who is mindful of her choices. We upcycle fabric by appliquéing leftover bits from tailoring on motifs and embellishing them. We’ve been able to create something beautiful by using waste and it’s high time everyone works towards it.” Aisha is currently working on launching her stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.