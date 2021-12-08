Armed Reserve cops to assist in checking of drunk drivers in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to prevent accidents arising out of drunken driving, Hyderabad Traffic Police are planning to seek the assistance of the different wings of the city police, such as Law & Order and Armed Reserve, in conducting drunken driving checks across the city.

Despite the enforcement of regular checks, residents have been driving under influence, leading to tragic accidents.

Drunken drivers are also devising new ways to evade these checks. The information about such drives is circulated regularly in WhatsApp groups operated by drunk drivers.

On weekends and special occasions, the police conduct checks till early morning. Despite that, drunken drivers find a way, noted a police official.

​The only alternative to con trol this menace now is to conduct more and more checks. As these people are on the roads, checks have to be conducted round-the-clock, but since it is not possible, the idea to involve more personnel, even from other wings is being worked upon.

“The idea is still at a very nascent stage and might take a proper shape soon. Once it is worked out, we will have more checks and for more hours,” an official said.