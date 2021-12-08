STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Net Technician films woman in washroom, held

One of the residents of Apurupa Apartments located in Road No 2, Banjara Hills requested a new connection and Martin reached the apartments in order to set up the WiFi.

Published: 08th December 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A WiFi technician was on Tuesday charged with filming a woman while she was in the bathroom. The accused, Martin, 19 is an outsourced employee of a private Internet provider. One of the residents of Apurupa Apartments located in Road No 2, Banjara Hills requested a new connection and Martin reached the apartments in order to set up the WiFi.

The customer resides on the third floor of the apartment. In order to set up the connection, Martin went inside and noticed that the victim whose house is right beside the customer’s, was bathing. Her bathroom was visible from one of the windows. Martin began filming her when the victim noticed and alerted her parents. The parents, including the resident of the apartment, caught hold of Martin and handed him over to the Banjara Hills police. 

TAGS
Banjara Hills
India Matters
