Railing soon near Hyderabad's KBR Park to prevent mishaps

Hyderabad Traffic Police are making plans in coordination with the GHMC to prevent such incidents in the future.

Published: 08th December 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

A peacock in KBR Park

File photo of KBR Park in Hyderabad. (File photo | EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-kilometre-long stretch from Nagarjuna Circle to KBR Park will now have railings on the divider to prevent residents from jaywalking. 

In the tragic accident that took place on Monday where two men were knocked down by a Porsche Cayenne being driven by a man in an inebriated condition when the duo was crossing the road. Meanwhile, the two accused in the case were remanded to 14-day judicial custody. 

Hyderabad Traffic Police are making plans in coordination with the GHMC to prevent such incidents in the future. The police observed that jaywalking is common in the stretch and such accidents could repeat themselves in the future. 

It was found that in the past too, incidents involving jaywalkers took place in the stretch, but they went unreported as they were not fatal and the persons escaped with injuries. 

To prevent it, the traffic police have begun works to set up a railing on the divider. Designated spaces will be marked at short distances where there is a possibility of people crossing the road and they will be marked for people to cross easily and also for motorists to slow down and drive more carefully at these places.

