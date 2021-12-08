Telangana High Court takes up ITI students' letter as PIL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court converted a letter written by 133 students pursuing education in the Government Industrial Training Institution (ITI), Medchal Malkajgiri into a taken up PIL, on Tuesday.

The students complained that the Telangana government is making all efforts to shift ITI College, Medchal, where they are studying, to a far-off place and allocating the college land to some other organisation.

The students contend that if the college is shifted, they will face hardship in attending college since they hail from poor families as and cannot afford transport charges.