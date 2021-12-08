STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana High Court takes up ITI students' letter as PIL

The students contend that if the college is shifted, they will face hardship in attending college since they hail from poor families as and cannot afford transport charges.

Published: 08th December 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

The CBI, which investigated the case, informed the Telangana High Court that the probe into the case was over.

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court converted a letter written by 133 students pursuing education in the Government Industrial Training Institution (ITI), Medchal Malkajgiri into a taken up PIL, on Tuesday.

The students complained that the Telangana government is making all efforts to shift ITI College, Medchal, where they are studying, to a far-off place and allocating the college land to some other organisation. 

The students contend that if the college is shifted, they will face hardship in attending college since they hail from poor families as and cannot afford transport charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Telangana High Court
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp