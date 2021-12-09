STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad fintech firm Recordent, FSDA announce partnership

The alliance between FSDA and Recordent would help businesses understand credit behaviour of a potential customer before they offer credit against goods and services.

Published: 09th December 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

handshake

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Recordent, a credit and payment reporting fintech platform in the non-banking sector, announced a strategic partnership with the Food Service Distributors Association (FSDA).

This partnership brings access to comprehensive credit and data reports to FSDA members through Recordent's SaaS-based technology platform. Transforming data into actionable insight, the platform with its rich data shall help navigate the current financial situation of the F&B industry and streamline delayed payments.

This step aims to reinvent the businesses that are the worst hit by Covid-19 and are still in recovery mode. FSDA India is a trade association of distributors and wholesalers connected to the food service industry.

The alliance between FSDA and Recordent would help businesses understand credit behaviour of a potential customer before they offer credit against goods and services.

