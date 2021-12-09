STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Statistical officer repatriated for misbehaving with a woman

The victim had lodged a complaint with the Mayor against Srinivas saying he had misbehaved with her several times. He would often sit beside her for long hours and touch her inappropriately.

Published: 09th December 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued repatriation orders against a statistical officer, M. Srinivas for misbehaving with a woman who was working as an outsourced computer operator.

This kind of behaviour would continue in the lift as well. When the computer operator rejected his advances, Srinivas would be extremely rude to her. He would demand that the lady invite him over to her house for at least an hour. On one occasion, Srinivas clicked a photo of the computer operator and gave a lewd description of her features.

Srinivas is originally from the Health Department. A detailed inquiry would be conducted and a report would be sent to the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare for necessary action in the matter.

