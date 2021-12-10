Not a drop! Over 200 Water ATMs in Hyderabad are defunct

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: A litre of clean drinking water for just Rs 2 and a vending machine dispensing the same. This innovative public utility project was begun in 2017 by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with much fanfare with officials asserting that citizens would now have access to pure, RO water at public places. Four years have gone by and now all the 200-odd Automatic Water Vending Machines (AWVM) are defunct. Commuters and tourists who pass by these water ATMs say these kiosks are useless and simply occupy road space.

“If you are thirsty, don’t stop near a water ATM because it’s not going to dispense water,” says Rajesh Kumar, who lives in a hostel in Ameerpet.

TNIE visited several water ATM kiosks in Musheerabad, Indira Park, Raj Bhavan Road, Ameerpet, Yousufguda, NTR Marg Road, Nampally, Koti, Putlibowli, Madhapur and a few other places only to find that not one of them is functional. Broken taps and outlet pipes, damaged coin slots are a common sight. Previously, the GHMC had planned to install 300 more such ATM kiosks but these proposals have been dropped now.

Citizens and visitors were meant to have access to a clean glass of water for Rs 1 and a litre for Rs 2. The GHMC set up the water ATMs in collaboration with Josab International AB (Stockholm) and Natures Spring Eco Tap Private Limited. Each kiosk was fitted with an independent water treatment unit, which purified water supplied by the Water Board. These two agencies ought to be maintaining the kiosks along with the GHMC, say sources. However, that appears to have become a grey area since no one is taking care of maintenance.

Officials indecisive

The GHMC officials admit that none of the water ATMs in the city are functioning and that no decision has been taken on what to do with them