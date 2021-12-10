STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Not a drop! Over 200 Water ATMs in Hyderabad are defunct

Citizens and visitors were meant to have access to a clean glass of water for Rs 1 and a litre for Rs 2.

Published: 10th December 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

The Water ATMs launched with much fanfare in different parts of Hyderabad have now become an eyesore to the public

The Water ATMs launched with much fanfare in different parts of Hyderabad have now become an eyesore to the public | VINAY MADAPU

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A litre of clean drinking water for just Rs 2 and a vending machine dispensing the same. This innovative public utility project was begun in 2017 by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with much fanfare with officials asserting that citizens would now have access to pure, RO water at public places.  Four years have gone by and now all the 200-odd Automatic Water Vending Machines (AWVM) are defunct. Commuters and tourists who pass by these water ATMs say these kiosks are useless and simply occupy road space. 

“If you are thirsty, don’t stop near a water ATM because it’s not going to dispense water,” says Rajesh Kumar, who lives in a hostel in Ameerpet. 

TNIE visited several water ATM kiosks in Musheerabad, Indira Park, Raj Bhavan Road, Ameerpet, Yousufguda, NTR Marg Road, Nampally, Koti, Putlibowli, Madhapur and a few other places only to find that not one of them is functional. Broken taps and outlet pipes, damaged coin slots are a common sight. Previously, the GHMC had planned to install 300 more such ATM kiosks but these proposals have been dropped now.  

Citizens and visitors were meant to have access to a clean glass of water for Rs 1 and a litre for Rs 2. The GHMC set up the water ATMs in collaboration with Josab International AB (Stockholm) and Natures Spring Eco Tap Private Limited. Each kiosk was fitted with an independent water treatment unit, which purified water supplied by the Water Board. These two agencies ought to be maintaining the kiosks along with the GHMC, say sources. However, that appears to have become a grey area since no one is taking care of maintenance.    

Officials indecisive

The GHMC officials admit that none of the water ATMs in the city are functioning and that no decision has been taken on what to do with them

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water ATMs Hyderabad
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp