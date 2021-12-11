Evict encroachers, build wall, Telangana HC directs GHMC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court of Telangana comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji, in a bid to protect the 3,000 sq yard of prime plots at Nagarjuna Nagar Colony in Tarnaka, directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to fence the 600 sq yard land and evict the encroachers from the 2,400 sq yards piece of land.

Take possession of the entire area and construct a boundary wall within three months from the date of orders and intimated it to the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court, the bench directed.

As per the Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) layout of 1968, the entire 3,000 sq yards of land was open. However, the 2,400 sq yards of land was already encroached upon.

Further, Nagarjuna Nagar Colony residents filed a writ petition in 2019 claiming that Banda Karthika Reddy (the then Mayor) and S Srinivasa Reddy and K Srinivasa Rao were trying to grab the remaining 600 sq yards piece of land. They were also named encroachers in separate cases.

HC stops arrest, gives Sreedhar Rao 2 months to settle all disputes

In interim relief to S Sreedhar Rao, the managing director of Sandhya Conventions, the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the police not to arrest him for two months. The relief came after the realtor sought time from the High Court to settle all his disputes out of court. Sreedhar Rao is accused of cheating investors into his real estate projects of Rs 11 crore and two other cases of cheating, muscle-flexing and land-grabbing that were lodged against him at the Gachibowli and Narsingi police stations under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The 45-year-old businessman from Nandagiri Hills in Jubilee Hills, Sreedhar Rao, was booked under Sections 406, 420, 506, 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the grounds that he cheated many under the garb of selling property