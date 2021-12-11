STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Evict encroachers, build wall, Telangana HC directs GHMC

Take possession of the entire area and construct a boundary wall within three months from the date of orders and intimated it to the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court, the bench directed.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:39 AM

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court of Telangana comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji, in a bid to protect the 3,000 sq yard of prime plots at Nagarjuna Nagar Colony in Tarnaka, directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to fence the 600 sq yard land and evict the encroachers from the 2,400 sq yards piece of land.

As per the Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) layout of 1968, the entire 3,000 sq yards of land was open. However, the 2,400 sq yards of land was already encroached upon. 

Further, Nagarjuna Nagar Colony residents filed a writ petition in 2019 claiming that Banda Karthika Reddy (the then Mayor) and S Srinivasa Reddy and K Srinivasa Rao were trying to grab the remaining 600 sq yards piece of land. They were also named encroachers in separate cases. 

