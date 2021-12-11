Kin accuse doctor of negligence as youth dies after minor surgery on small lump

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a scene straight out of popular Telugu film Tagore, the staff at a city hospital gave an impression that they were treating a young student, Shaik Junaid for a lump, only to inform his parents that he had died during the treatment.

Shaik Junaid

Suspecting negligence on the part of the doctor, the victim’s father Abdul Rasheed approached police, following which a case was registered at Golconda police station and the body was exhumed for post-mortem examination on Friday.

Rasheed had initially taken Junaid to Prolife Hospital for treating a small lump. Dr. Sajjad, who treated the youngster, informed the family that a needle got stuck in Junaid’s neck and advised them to rush him to Apple Hospital in Tolichowki.

According to Golconda CI Chandrashekhar, Junaid visited Prolife Hospital on December 2. After treating him, Dr. Sajjad advised the family to shift him as their hospital does not have the equipment to treat him. Next morning, doctors at Apple Hospital however informed the family that Junaid had died. Abdul Rasheed filed a suspicious death case on Friday.

“Dr. Sajjad who treated Junaid took the responsibility and informed us that a needle was stuck in my son’s body. We then shifted Junaid to Apple Hospital, where he was first taken for radiology. An X-ray was taken and then the staff said that a surgery had to be performed the next day. No one informed us about the completion of the operation nor about Junaid’s condition,” Abdul Rasheed said.

“The negligent hospital staff killed my son who wanted to get treated for a small lump. They said the cause was cardiac arrest,” he added.