STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man severs wife’s head, takes it to cops

After explaining as to how he killed her, Parvez surrendered before the police. 

Published: 11th December 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, Mohammad Parvez, 36, killed his wife Shameem Begum, 28, beheaded her and then walked into the Rajendranagar police station with her head, on Friday morning. After explaining how he killed her, Parvez surrendered before the police. 

Mohd Parvez

The couple along with their three children aged nine, seven and five lived in Rajendranagar. Parvez works at a petrol pump and Shameem was a home-maker. The couple fought frequently as Parvez suspected she was having multiple affairs. Shameem even lodged a complaint and Parvez was arrested. However, the case was closed when Shameem opted for a compromise.

In the early hours of Friday, when the children were fast sleep, an argument broke out between the couple. An enraged Parvez picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Shameem to death. Then he beheaded her and carried the head to the police station, SI Venkateswarlu said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder Wife murder Hyderabad police
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp