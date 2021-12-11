Hyderabad man severs wife’s head, takes it to cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, Mohammad Parvez, 36, killed his wife Shameem Begum, 28, beheaded her and then walked into the Rajendranagar police station with her head, on Friday morning. After explaining how he killed her, Parvez surrendered before the police.

The couple along with their three children aged nine, seven and five lived in Rajendranagar. Parvez works at a petrol pump and Shameem was a home-maker. The couple fought frequently as Parvez suspected she was having multiple affairs. Shameem even lodged a complaint and Parvez was arrested. However, the case was closed when Shameem opted for a compromise.

In the early hours of Friday, when the children were fast sleep, an argument broke out between the couple. An enraged Parvez picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Shameem to death. Then he beheaded her and carried the head to the police station, SI Venkateswarlu said.