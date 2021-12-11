Nature’s tales on a canvas

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shrishti Art Gallery owner Lakshmi Nambiar has curated the works of seven artists, who have attempt to showcase the beauty of nature in new light.Titled ‘Nature Tales’, the series of paintings tells the stories from nature.

“Landscape art is an important genre, which has evolved over the course of time. Back in the 16th and 17th centuries, we saw real representations of the elements of nature. This changed with the movements happening in the art world. We wanted to document how contemporary artists of today view nature,” says Lakshmi. Of the seven artists, one is from Hyderabad — Konda Srinivas showcases nature in an abstract way. Nature Tales is on display at Shrishti Art Galley till Sunday from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm.