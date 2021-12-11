STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCB road closure: Two additional streets closed this year, states MoS Ajay Bhatt

In 2018 and 2019, three roads on Class-C land and two roads on A-1 land were closed.

Published: 11th December 2021

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt, in reply to a question by TPCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy in Lok Sabha, on Friday, said that they were receiving a number of representations against road closure in Secunderabad, which are being dealt on a case to case basis. 

In 2016 and 2017, four roads on Class-C land and 10 roads on A-1 land were closed, out of which five roads were partially closed during the nights, the MoS said. In 2018 and 2019, three roads on Class-C land and two roads on A-1 land were closed. In 2010, one road on Class C land and nine roads on Class A-1 land were closed, out of which five roads were opened, but with restrictions. In 2021, two roads, one each on Class C land and A-1 land, were closed. As per the orders of the High Court issued in 2014, the Local Military Authority (LMA) can close a road under their management for security reasons. However, the manner of closing any road, if so required, is contained in the Ministry of Defence guidelines of 2018, he said. 

The MoS further said that a number of representations against the road closure in Secunderabad were considered earlier by the Ministry, and accordingly, the guidelines on road closure were issued in September 2018.  Few representations continue to be received thereafter, which are being dealt with on a case by case basis.

