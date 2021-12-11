STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SNDP works to be taken up in mission mode: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

The Chief Secretary said that SNDP works would be taken up in a mission mode and he would monitor the progress on a weekly basis.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar review the progress of SNDP works on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed the progress of the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) works along with Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, MAUD Department, and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and others.

The Chief Secretary said that SNDP works would be taken up in a mission mode and he would monitor the progress on a weekly basis. He told the officials to make a profile of each project in a presentation. A team of officers from various departments should be allocated for each SNDP work, he instructed.

