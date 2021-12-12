STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16-year-old boy booked for filming woman while she was having a bath

The rape of three minors in a single day has shaken Rajasthan - a state that records one of the highest rate of crimes against women in the country.

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old woman filed a complaint against a minor boy who was filming her while she was bathing. 

According to the Banjara Hills SI Srinivas, “The accused is a 16-year-old boy. Both the lady and the boy stay in the same multi-storeyed building in Film Nagar. The victim is the landlord’s daughter while the accused is the tenant’s son. A case has filed against the teenager under IPC Sec 354. The victim filed a complaint that the boy was recording videos of her while she was bathing in the bathroom.”

Police are verifying the claims of the victim who stated that the boy has been recording her videos since three months.

