Club notorious, checking role of management: Cops

Activities akin to those at strip club were being carried out at Club Tollywood within Country Club, according to the police.

Published: 12th December 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Activities akin to those at strip club were being carried out at Club Tollywood within Country Club, according to the police.

The West Zone task force had received credible information about obscene activities taking place in the club, which led to a raid on the club. The police said women employees of the club, who were reportedly acquaintances of the owners, would lure male customers and allow them to touch their private parts. The women were reportedly being paid Rs 1,000 per day for the same. 

CI Niranjan Reddy said, “The management frequently changes because of such activities at the club. After the attack on a women customer by the then owner, a plea was filed with the Collector and an affidavit was given stating that such incidents won’t be repeated, after which the new club opened a month ago.” 

“The club was previously also known as Lisbon Restobar, and it was also found to be involved in similar activities in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Investigation is being carried out to detect if the pub management is directly involved in paying the women employees and allowing them to approach male customers,” the CI added.

