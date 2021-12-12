STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In suspected drunk driving case, three killed in road accident near Hyderabad, one critical

When they reached Bowrampet of Dundigal on Hyderabad outskirts, Charan who was behind the wheel lost control and the vehicle rammed into the trailer truck parked on the roadside, on the left. 

The Kia Seltos rammed into a trailer in Dundigal.

The Kia Seltos rammed into a trailer in Dundigal. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another suspected case of drunken driving, three youngsters, Charan, Ganesh and Sanju were killed, while another Ashok received severe injuries as the KIA Seltos they were travelling in rammed into a trailer truck parked on the roadside at Dundigal on the city outskirts in the early hours of Sunday, December 12, 2021. 

Charan, Ganesh and Sanju were all in their mid-20s.

According to police, the victims belong to Andhra Pradesh and had recently moved to the city looking for job. They were residing in a rented house at Nizampet. Late on Sunday night, they set out on a long drive.

When they reached Bowrampet of Dundigal on Hyderabad outskirts, Charan who was behind the wheel lost control and the vehicle rammed into the trailer truck parked on the roadside, on the left. As the vehicle was at high speed, Charan, Ganesh and Sanju received severe injuries and died on the spot. Ashok also received severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital at Suraram.

Cyberabad Police registered a case at Dundigal police station and started an investigation.

