STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man accuses AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan of assault

The man, filed a police complaint against Khan, who represents Charminar Assembly segment, and told TV channels that the legislator hit him on Saturday night when he was sitting near his house.

Published: 12th December 2021 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man here has accused an MLA of AIMIM (All-India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen) Mumtaz Ahmed Khan of assault for not greeting him, police said on Sunday.

The man, filed a police complaint against Khan, who represents Charminar Assembly segment, and also told TV channels that the legislator hit him on Saturday night when he was sitting near his house.

A CCTV footage purportedly shows the MLA slapping the man and being pushed aside by another person.

"After hitting me, he (MLA) said I did not say 'Salaam' to him. Why should I say 'Salaam' when I had not seen him before," the complainant said and accused the MLA's nephews of threatening to shoot him.

The man said," Though I lodged a police complaint, I know no action will be initiated."

He said he had complained to the AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and added: "Asad Sahab should take note of this, and if he (the MLA) does not listen to you, remove him."

"We are inquiring into the matter. We are examining the CCTV footage too. The allegedly attacked man was taken to a hospital," a police official told PTI.

Further probe is on, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumtaz Ahmed Khan
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp