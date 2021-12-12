Mebaz tailor lands in police net for harassing customer

HYDERABAD: A tailor working at Mebaz Store in GVK One Mall, Banjara Hills Road No. 1 was arrested on Saturday for misbehaving with a woman customer. The victim, along with her mother, went to Mebaz store for shopping on Friday. After finalising a few pairs of clothes, she gave the same for alteration. The tailor, Ashok, made her try the clothes multiple times and in the name of taking measurements, misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately. The woman filed a complaint in Punjagutta police station on Saturday evening. The victim and her mother decided to pay the bill and leave quickly as they felt afraid. The accused, Ashok, was taken into custody under IPC 354 and 354 B.
