By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One international passenger tested positive for Covid-19 after landing at the RGIA on Saturday. The patient has been shifted to TIMS and samples were sent for genome sequencing.

Of the 3,767 patients scanned at RGIA, 16 who tested positive are being treated at TIMS Hospital. Apart from this, Telangana recorded 188 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday with 35,978 tests conducted. The day also saw 193 recoveries taking the active cases to 3,891 and one death, taking the toll to 4,005.