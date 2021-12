By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allaying apprehensions about the usage of e-vehicles, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy asserted that the State government would establish 600 additional charging stations, besides the existing 136.

While inaugurating the exhibition on e-vehicles at PVNR Marg on Saturday, he urged suppliers to keep pace, as a month-long delay after booking would discourage fresh customers. He also stressed that people ought to opt for eco-friendly vehicles for a greener future.