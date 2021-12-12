Shilpa Chowdary scam: Where’s the money, wonder clueless cops 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Narsingi police officials made little headway with socialite-turned-conwoman Shilpa Chowdary on the second day of custody.

CI Shiva Kumar said, “The investigation is not leading to any path whereby we can identify her investments or properties. The documents which were collected during the previous police custody are also of no use. Only the bank transactions in her bank accounts were seen but there were no hefty sums. They were limited to Rs 60 lakh. No bank account of hers showed a transaction more than a crore.”

The CI ruled out rumours that several victims would be placed in the interrogation room face-to-face with Shilpa to propel the investigation. He said police protocol does not allow such methods. It is revealed that Chowdary’s lawyers are appearing during the investigation every day.

“She has obviously been prepped well by her lawyers which is why she is being so tough and not breaking down at any point in time. She appears to know all about the legal sections in the case,” said an official.

ALSO READ | Cash only was socialite Shilpa’s scam mantra

The role of other realtors from Kompally is yet to be verified. The police are completely clueless about the money trail and where Shilpa could have invested the crores of money she took from her victims.

Shilpa will be submitted before the court on Monday after the completion of the second stint of police custody. Meanwhile, her team of lawyers is prepping for solid arguments in court claiming that Shilpa is herself a victim and that complainants are cornering her with fake allegations for taking money from three persons.

A posh lifestyle with pricey outfits, organising glitzy kitty parties where expensive Scotch and wine flowed was Shilpa’s bait for her victims. Women from star families and business houses were floored by her lifestyle and glib talk, cops had earlier said.

However, only a few have filed actual police complaints. Most of the victims are simply telling the police officials orally as to how they were swindled.

Many fear that their image would be tarnished in social circles and some others are simply ashamed to have been associated with a criminal.