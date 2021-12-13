Drunk man in Hyderabad dies after crawling into electrical box

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An inebriated 39-year-old man, Islamuddin, who tried to sleep inside an electrical control box of a 33KV line, died of electrocution at Jeedimetla on Sunday. Police said Islamuddin and his friend consumed alcohol and while returning home, as the weather was cold, they decided to stop somewhere nearby. Abutting the NH 44 National Highway, they noticed an electrical control box and tried to take cover in it.

The box is placed at around six feet height from the ground, but there is a space below it, covered with a wire frame. The duo noticed this space and tried crawling under it. As soon as Islamuddin entered the space, he got electrocuted and was thrown away at a distance. The incident resulted in a loud noise, causing panic in the nearby residential area. Locals rushed to the spot and alerted the ambulance and police. Islamuddin died while undergoing treatment on Sunday. Police said Islamuddin hailing from Uttar Pradesh migrated to the city.

A few years ago, he married Rehana Begum of Hyderabad and they were residing at Quthbullapur area. Islamuddin, who works as a daily labourer, was addicted to alcohol. He would often get heavily drunk and not return home. On Friday too, he left for work, but did not return home. On Saturday, his wife got information that Islamuddin was undergoing treatment in a hospital for severe burns.