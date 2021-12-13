STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabadis can now charge EVs at pan shops, kirana stores

10,000 charging points to be set up; EVs to get charged in 15-30 mins

Published: 13th December 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Another 118 charging points would be available in Hyderabad and 10 each in Karimnagar and Warangal by March, 2022

Another 118 charging points would be available in Hyderabad and 10 each in Karimnagar and Warangal by March, 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Having an Irani chai at a cafe or tea stall? While you finish your cup of tea and pay the amount, your EV two-wheeler can be fully charged at a nearby pan shop or kirana store as these establishments will soon have charging points.

The TSREDCO is planning to have 10,000 charging points and most of them would dot Hyderabad. This initiative is part of expanding EV charging infrastructure in the State. These EV charging points can be purchased by anyone and set up at pan shops, tea stalls, kirana stores and other business establishments. This would provide owners with an additional income, besides offering EV charging facilities to users. Speaking to Express, TSREDCO Managing Director, N Janaiah said that it does require a lot of space for setting up EV charging points.

“A few years back, when people wanted to make a call, they used to visit telephone booths. The charging points are similar. If anybody wants to charge their EV, they can visit the nearest charging point,” he said. Officials are planning to fix the cost of charging points at Rs 8,000- Rs 10,000 each. This will be a single charger having a capacity of 3 kWh and caters to EV two-wheelers. Usually, EV two-wheelers have a capacity of 2-3 kWh and run for 60- 100 km. For owners purchasing these EV charging points, it consumes Rs 6 per kWh, where they can charge the cost at their own wish depending on units on each vehicle. EV users can get their vehicle charged in 15-30 minutes at charging points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad EV charging TSREDCO
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp