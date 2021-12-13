Hyderabadis can now charge EVs at pan shops, kirana stores

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Having an Irani chai at a cafe or tea stall? While you finish your cup of tea and pay the amount, your EV two-wheeler can be fully charged at a nearby pan shop or kirana store as these establishments will soon have charging points.

The TSREDCO is planning to have 10,000 charging points and most of them would dot Hyderabad. This initiative is part of expanding EV charging infrastructure in the State. These EV charging points can be purchased by anyone and set up at pan shops, tea stalls, kirana stores and other business establishments. This would provide owners with an additional income, besides offering EV charging facilities to users. Speaking to Express, TSREDCO Managing Director, N Janaiah said that it does require a lot of space for setting up EV charging points.

“A few years back, when people wanted to make a call, they used to visit telephone booths. The charging points are similar. If anybody wants to charge their EV, they can visit the nearest charging point,” he said. Officials are planning to fix the cost of charging points at Rs 8,000- Rs 10,000 each. This will be a single charger having a capacity of 3 kWh and caters to EV two-wheelers. Usually, EV two-wheelers have a capacity of 2-3 kWh and run for 60- 100 km. For owners purchasing these EV charging points, it consumes Rs 6 per kWh, where they can charge the cost at their own wish depending on units on each vehicle. EV users can get their vehicle charged in 15-30 minutes at charging points.