Two passengers injured as truck hits RTC bus in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two passengers suffered minor injuries when a speeding truck crashed into an RTC bus on NH-44 at Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Sunday. According to Medchal Police Inspector M Praveen Reddy, a case was registered against the truck driver under Sections 337 and 279 of the IPC. The truck driver was not under the influence of alcohol, he said. The incident occurred when the bus was entering the Medchal bus station. As he was driving a high speed, the truck driver lost control and crashed his vehicle into the bus.