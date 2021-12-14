STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Dynamics Limited to exhibit defence products in Hyderabad till Dec 19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the exhibition of defence products at BDL and at 75 locations spread throughout the country to commemorate the milestone.

Surface-to-air missile defense system developed by the DRDO and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is organising a product exhibition at its Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad and Vizag units from December 13 to 19 to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the exhibition of defence products at BDL and at 75 locations spread throughout the country to commemorate the milestone. Through this exhibition, BDL will showcase models of anti-tank guided missiles, surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, missile launchers, underwater weapons and counter measures. BDL will showcase its current as well as futuristic products.

