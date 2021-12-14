Case booked on producer of 'Pushpa'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City police registered a case against Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers, which has produced Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa, for several violations during their pre-release event held at Police Grounds in Yousufguda on Sunday.

A few days ago, the production house had applied for permission at Jubilee Hills police station for holding the event, following which permission was given to organise the event with a maximum strength of 5,000 people. However, during the event, the number went much beyond the limit. Taking a suo-moto, police registered a case and initiated a probe.

Ahead of the movie’s Friday release, a photo session was organised for fans and the organisers had taken permission for 200 people. However, as the news of the event spread, over 2,000 people gathered at the venue on Monday evening. Meanwhile, a source close to the actor said that as fans in big numbers arrived, the event had to be cancelled.

However, the fans gate crashed into the area and a stampede like situation took place near N Convention. “The situation was brought under control. Further investigation is on,” said P Ravindra Prasad, Inspector, Madhapur. A case against production house Mythri Movie Makers and event management agency Shreyas Media, who organised the event has been booked.