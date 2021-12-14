STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Case booked on producer of 'Pushpa'

While the city police permitted the attendance of 5,000 people to the pre-release event, the number went much beyond the limit. Taking a suo-moto, police registered a case and initiated a probe.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa'.

A still from Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa'.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City police registered a case against Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers, which has produced Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa, for several violations during their pre-release event held at Police Grounds in Yousufguda on Sunday. 

A few days ago, the production house had applied for permission at Jubilee Hills police station for holding the event, following which permission was given to organise the event with a maximum strength of 5,000 people. However, during the event, the number went much beyond the limit. Taking a suo-moto, police registered a case and initiated a probe.

Ahead of the movie’s Friday release, a photo session was organised for fans and the organisers had taken permission for 200 people. However, as the news of the event spread, over 2,000 people gathered at the venue on Monday evening. Meanwhile, a source close to the actor said that as fans in big numbers arrived, the event had to be cancelled. 

However, the fans gate crashed into the area and a stampede like situation took place near N Convention. “The situation was brought under control. Further investigation is on,” said P Ravindra Prasad, Inspector, Madhapur. A case against production house Mythri Movie Makers and event management agency Shreyas Media, who organised the event has been booked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pushpa pre release event Allu Arjun Mythri Movie Makers Hyderabad Police Jubilee Hills Police Station
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp