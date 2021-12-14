Hyderabad cops on overdrive, nab hordes of traffic violators

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 2,399 persons driving in a drunken condition and over 60,000 bikers who were not wearing helmets while riding were booked by the city police during a weeklong special drive from December 4 to 11. Over 2,000 persons were also caught for not wearing a face mask at all or for not wearing it properly during the drive. The drive was conducted by Traffic, Law & Order and City Armed Reserve personnel. The decision to include all wings in enforcement was taken after the drunken driving incident of a Porsche Cayenne knocking down two persons at Banjara Hills a week ago.

After the accident at Banjara Hills, the police stepped up enforcement all over the city and involved teams from Law & Order and City Armed Reserve to support the Traffic wing that usually conducts the enforcement. As a part of the new initiative, several teams comprising different wings conducted the checks. A total of 27,306 cases were registered on pillion riders for not wearing a helmet and 10,164 cases were registered for various violations of the City Police Act. For wrong and unauthorised parking, 9,912 cases were registered, while 5,710 cases were lodged for driving without a license, and 2,397 cases for speeding and dangerous driving. A total of 1,66,010 cases have been registered during the week-long drive.