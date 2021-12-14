STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana HC fines two officials, gives 1 month to shift Gaddiannaram fruit market 

The Association challenged the order before a division bench, which granted status quo on October 1.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Gaddiannaram fruit market

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making its displeasure at the ‘willful disobedience’ known by imposing Rs 2,000 costs each on two officials, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday gave one month for shifting of the fruit market at Gaddiannaram.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy, imposed fines of Rs 2,000 each on Commissioner and Director of Agricultural Marketing G. Lakshmi Bai and Agricultural Market Committee Secretary Padma Harsha for willful disobedience of its orders under Sections 10 to 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act 1971. and warned them not to repeat such mistakes. 

Earlier, the State government had proposed to construct a Super Speciality Hospital in the place where the Gaddiannaram fruit market is located and had decided to close the market from September 26, 2021. Accordingly, the farmers and commission agents were directed to shift to Batasingaram by the end of September. 

Aggrieved by this, the Wholesale Fruit Commission Agents Association filed a writ petition before a single judge of the High Court.  The petition was rejected and the Association was told to shift within one month. 

The Association challenged the order before a division bench, which granted status quo on October 1.
However, the Association filed a petition, accusing the two officials of not honouring the status quo ordered by the court and taking the help of the police to stop them from conducting their business at the fruit market. 

In its order on Monday, the division bench said, “We have no hesitation in holding that the purpose for which the existing fruit market at Gaddiannaram is being shifted is a larger public purpose and serve better purpose than for the purpose it is now used. Happiness of the people is the ultimate aim of a welfare State and a welfare State would not qualify as one, unless it strives to achieve the same.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaddiannaram fruit market Telangana High Court Batasingaram Telangana government
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp