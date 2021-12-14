STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad court grants police 1 more day of Shilpa Chowdary's custody

Published: 14th December 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court on Monday granted one-day police custody of socialite-turned-producer Shilpa Chowdary, who is facing charges of cheating several women to the tune of several crores. Her police custody was completed on Sunday, following which she was sent to judicial custody.

The Narsingi police, probing her frauds, have moved the court again seeking her custody for a thorough investigation. She will be sent to custody on Tuesday. Shilpa Chowdary and her husband T Srinivas Prasad were arrested in November after a series of cheating cases were registered against them. While Srinivas Prasad was granted bail, Shipa continues to be in judicial custody and is being interrogated by the police.

