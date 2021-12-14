STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana officials told to curb sale of illicit liquor

At a review meeting here, the Ministers pointed out that illicit liquor trade was thriving and traders in Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Thorruru and Maripada were proactive since the lockdown.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ministers V Srinivas Goud and Errabelli Dayakara Rao on Monday asked officials of Prohibition and Excise Department to clamp down on the sale of illicit liquor. 

At a review meeting here, the Ministers pointed out that illicit liquor trade was thriving and traders in Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Thorruru and Maripada were proactive since the lockdown. Dayakar Rao assured officials that he would extend his total support to curb gudumba trade.  

Srinivas Goud asked the Excise authorities to take steps to curb Gundumba sale in Achchampeta and Kollapur in Nagar Kurnool district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illicit Liquor Telangana government
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp