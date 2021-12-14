Telangana officials told to curb sale of illicit liquor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ministers V Srinivas Goud and Errabelli Dayakara Rao on Monday asked officials of Prohibition and Excise Department to clamp down on the sale of illicit liquor.

At a review meeting here, the Ministers pointed out that illicit liquor trade was thriving and traders in Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Thorruru and Maripada were proactive since the lockdown. Dayakar Rao assured officials that he would extend his total support to curb gudumba trade.

Srinivas Goud asked the Excise authorities to take steps to curb Gundumba sale in Achchampeta and Kollapur in Nagar Kurnool district.