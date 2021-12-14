STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more drunken driving case: Car crashes into trees

In yet another incident of drunken driving, a car with three persons in a drunken state crashed into trees by the road on NH-44 at Medchal on the city’s outskirts on Monday.

By Express News Service

Sai Srinivas, a businessman, who was behind the wheel, recorded 180 BAC in the drunken-driving test conducted after the incident. His two other friends Pandit and Pavan were also found in an inebriated condition. Late on Sunday night, they started towards Begumpet in the city in a car. Sai Srinivas, who owns the vehicle, was driving it. When they reached Kompally, Sai Srinivas lost control of the vehicle and ran into the trees on the roadside.

The police found that before starting the journey, they had consumed alcohol. The vehicle has been seized and further investigation is in process, they said. “Sai Srinivas received minor injuries, while the other two escaped unhurt,” said Petbasheerabad inspector S Ramesh.

