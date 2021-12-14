STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Variety wins

Dancer-actor Rohit Behal, who is Tollywood’s newest heartthrob, always turns up looking dapper. He doesn’t need a tuxedo to look his best.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-dancer Rohit Behal

Actor-dancer Rohit Behal

By Express News Service

Dancer-actor Rohit Behal, who is Tollywood’s newest heartthrob, always turns up looking dapper. He doesn’t need a tuxedo to look his best. The Natyam actor shares with CE what fashion means to him and how he likes to keep it hatke

Brands
Superdry, Adidas, Zara and Puma are brands the actor sees himself shopping at, often. “I also love these small upcoming lifestyle brands on Instagram. They’re very unique, fun and simple, just the way I like it,” he says

Comfort wear
Rohit loves his pair of track pants and baggy tees. “I don’t like clothing that is too tight. I love clothes that allow me to easily break into a dance in,” he shares. These, coupled with comfortable shoes, are his go-to look.

Personal style
The actor is not one who is scared to look different. “I love to experiment and don’t mind standing out because of something I’ve not tried before. I can’t always live in plain white, black, blue and grey shirts, which are the only colours I wore as a teen. I now try all colours, fabrics and patterns.”

Style inspiration
Anyone who experiments with new things inspires the actor. “However, Shahid Kapoor is somebody I look up to, probably because we have a good physique and he’s a dancer and actor like me. I think we’re similar in a lot of ways and feel like what he wears would look good on me too,” he chuckles

Accessories
Rohit is a huge Casio fan. “I already own one Casio watch and recently ordered another one. The simplicity of a digital watch is something I love. I’m not a fan of anything that screams grandeur. I also wear a kada on my right hand and an earring, which are permanent accessories.”

Recent obsession
The actor has a weakness for jackets! “I love jackets and need someone to stop me from buying them when I go shopping! I have just too many of them, yet would want to buy more,” Rohit laughs

(Compiled by Rachel Dammala)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Behal
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp