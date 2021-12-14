Variety wins

By Express News Service

Dancer-actor Rohit Behal, who is Tollywood’s newest heartthrob, always turns up looking dapper. He doesn’t need a tuxedo to look his best. The Natyam actor shares with CE what fashion means to him and how he likes to keep it hatke

Brands

Superdry, Adidas, Zara and Puma are brands the actor sees himself shopping at, often. “I also love these small upcoming lifestyle brands on Instagram. They’re very unique, fun and simple, just the way I like it,” he says

Comfort wear

Rohit loves his pair of track pants and baggy tees. “I don’t like clothing that is too tight. I love clothes that allow me to easily break into a dance in,” he shares. These, coupled with comfortable shoes, are his go-to look.

Personal style

The actor is not one who is scared to look different. “I love to experiment and don’t mind standing out because of something I’ve not tried before. I can’t always live in plain white, black, blue and grey shirts, which are the only colours I wore as a teen. I now try all colours, fabrics and patterns.”

Style inspiration

Anyone who experiments with new things inspires the actor. “However, Shahid Kapoor is somebody I look up to, probably because we have a good physique and he’s a dancer and actor like me. I think we’re similar in a lot of ways and feel like what he wears would look good on me too,” he chuckles

Accessories

Rohit is a huge Casio fan. “I already own one Casio watch and recently ordered another one. The simplicity of a digital watch is something I love. I’m not a fan of anything that screams grandeur. I also wear a kada on my right hand and an earring, which are permanent accessories.”

Recent obsession

The actor has a weakness for jackets! “I love jackets and need someone to stop me from buying them when I go shopping! I have just too many of them, yet would want to buy more,” Rohit laughs

(Compiled by Rachel Dammala)