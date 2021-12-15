Eat right this winter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Winter is the season when the craving for deep-fried and extra-sweet foods goes through the roof. No wonder most people end up gaining that ‘holiday weight’. Dr. Deepa Agarwal, founder of Nutriclinic in Banjara Hills, says it is important to eat right during these months as the chances of contracting flu-like infections are higher.

Add seasonal fruits to the daily diet as these are naturally low in fat and calories, packed with soluble fibre, and key nutrients such as potassium, folate, and vitamins A and C. She recommends one-two servings of fruit every day

Oranges

These are an excellent source of folate, which maintains normal functioning of the nervous system and production of new red blood cells

Dates

Rich in B-complex vitamins, calcium and iron, dates combat split ends, dull hair and damaged hair which are winter problems

Strawberries

These contain antioxidant compounds and significant amounts of potassium, which decrease blood pressure

Pomegranate

The antibacterial and antiviral properties reduce dental plaque. The fruit has enzymes responsible for breaking down connective tissues within the body, thereby reducing the risk of osteoarthritis. Drinking pomegranate juice regularly helps maintain youthful skin as the anti-oxidants reduce wrinkles and fine lines

Grapes

A rich dietary source of resveratrol, these are good for brain and heart health. Grapes help strengthen the immune system

Meat and poultry

These are great sources of high biological value proteins. They are also rich in iodine, iron, zinc, vitamins (especially B12) and essential fatty acids. Consume meat and poultry every week, but avoid avoid frying them. Have them grilled, boiled or steamed