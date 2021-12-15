STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Meity’s handbook helps vulnerable fight cyber criminals

The terms ‘doxxing, sextortion, cyber flashing, cyber bullying’ may be alien to a sizeable chunk of the population, but for the victims, these terms mean horror.

Published: 15th December 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

cyber crime, Hackers, Cyber bullying

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The terms ‘doxxing, sextortion, cyber flashing, cyber bullying’ may be alien to a sizeable chunk of the population, but for the victims, these terms mean horror.

Agencies working to curb cyber crime say that these are modus operandi of cyber criminal and their prey are mostly women and children. The Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) working under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has recently released a handbook detailing the difference modus operandi and how to protect oneself from them. The handbook, titled “Modus Operandi of cyber offences”, can be downloaded from https://www.infosecawareness. in/ handbooks.

Women are more prone to gender or sexual bias and children who are naive in their approach are more vulnerable to cyber crimes. Lack of digital awareness and knowledge to take the support of the law enforcing authorities, in case of victimisation, in the cyber world is a major challenge.

According to ISEA, the handbook is intended to help women and children by providing an insight into various cyber offences and also tips to avoid them. It also helps them gain information related to digital protective measures and the legal mechanism in place, and how to tackle the specific cyber crimes that they are most vulnerable to. In doxxing, the culprit manages to gather the personal identifiable information of the victim likemobile number, personal address, personal email etc.

Accusing the victim with false accusations, they share the victim’s private information online. They also instigate users online to harass and troll the victim based on these accusations, out of personal grudge. As a result, the victim faces harassing calls, messages, posts, emails, etc., and suffers public humiliation. In cyber flashing, the victims receive WhatsApp video calls or an airdrop message on their iPhone, showing the private parts of the caller. The person may capture the victim’s image and blackmail them for money. The handbooks also focuses on fake social media profiles, cyber stalking, online trolling, sexting, revenge pornography, online hate crimes, morphing, sexual abuse while live streaming, child pornography and online grooming.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyber crime Meity handbook on cyber crime Ministry of electronics and Information Technology
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp