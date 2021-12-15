Papers in Shilpa’s bank locker don’t reveal much

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the third stint of custody of Shilpa Chowdary, Narsingi police on Tuesday took hold of her bank locker and the documents in it.

So far, the wily scamster Shilpa has revealed nothing incriminating to the police. On Tuesday, the Narsingi police took her to the Axis and ICICI Banks at Kokapet to verify her bank lockers. In one bank’s locker, documents related to her investments in a private hospital were found which police say are irrelevant to the current case.

Neither gold nor cash was found in the locker. Sources say Shilpa is using clever diversionary tactics and is biding her time while she waits to get bail.