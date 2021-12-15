STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Papers in Shilpa’s bank locker don’t reveal much

In the third stint of custody of Shilpa Chowdary, Narsingi police on Tuesday took hold of her bank locker and the documents in it.

Published: 15th December 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Shilpa Chowdary

Shilpa Chowdary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the third stint of custody of Shilpa Chowdary, Narsingi police on Tuesday took hold of her bank locker and the documents in it.

So far, the wily scamster Shilpa has revealed nothing incriminating to the police. On Tuesday, the Narsingi police took her to the Axis and ICICI Banks at Kokapet to verify her bank lockers. In one bank’s locker, documents related to her investments in a private hospital were found which police say are irrelevant to the current case. 

Neither gold nor cash was found in the locker. Sources say Shilpa is using clever diversionary tactics and is biding her time while she waits to get bail. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shilpa Chowdary
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp