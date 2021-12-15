STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Time is life

It is important that everyone be aware of lifesaving techniques such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), says docs in the city

Published: 15th December 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

CPR

Representational Image

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Many lives can be saved if the right emergency aid is administered in time. Doctors have always said that the time between a cardiac arrest and hospitalisation is crucial and can change the patients’ fate. It is important that everyone be aware of life-saving techniques such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). 

Explaining the urgency and importance of this, Dr. Ravikanth, senior cardiologist, Kamineni Hospitals, shares some statistics: “The WHO estimates that 1.7 million people worldwide die of heart disease. One person dies every 90 seconds from cardiac arrest. It is alarming that heart disease deaths are higher than cancer deaths worldwide. According to the Indian government, 4,280 deaths per lakh people are due to sudden cardiac arrest. However, 30 per cent of these occur after hospitalisation and 70 per cent before hospitalisation. That is why experts suggest that everyone should be aware of CPR.”

Now, what’s CPR? Explaining it in simple terms, Dr. Nikhil Mathur, chief of medical services, Care Hospitals, says, “It is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest.” Although there is generally enough oxygen in the blood to keep the brain and other organs alive for a few minutes, it does not circulate until CPR is performed, he says. He lists heart disease, trauma, respiratory illness and hanging (suicide) as some of the causes of cardiac arrest in adults.

“First aid is useful when the heart stops pumping oxygen and when the person is unable to breathe in oxygen. It is one such lifesaving process through which one can help a patient improve the chances of survival, following a cardiac arrest. This procedure can be done by anyone who is knowledgeable about first aid, before taking proper treatment or within the ambulance. People who have had a massive cardiac arrest are less likely to recover. However, people who have suffered a cardiac arrest are more likely to survive by having immediate CPR. That is why a person, who has had a heart attack, should have CPR done immediately. High-quality CPR is the cornerstone of a system of care that can optimise outcomes beyond return of spontaneous circulation,” says Dr. Ravikanth. 

Dr. MS Aditya, senior interventional cardiologist at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad, says if CPR is not given, the person may become brain-dead in three to four minutes owing to lack of oxygen. “While you wait for an ambulance, you may keep the brain and other organs alive by administering CPR. Even as a person administers CPR, another volunteer must work on calling for emergency medical help. Time management is crucial,” he emphasises. He adds, “Since not many know of this procedure, it’s high time that organisations invite medical practitioners to teach their employees and students the basics of CPR.” 

Dr. B Vijay Rao, faculty at the International Training Centre at Gandhi Medical College, Musheerabad, breaks down the procedure. “CPR begins by identifying who needs it -- anybody who collapses before you. Since as a layman you can’t tell why that has happened, administer CPR. First, call the local medical emergency number, then simply apply compression with a regular rhythm of 120 compressions per minute. Allow full recoil and do not lean on the person’s chest. Maintain the speed and rhythm by counting loudly.” Dr. Vijay cautions that CPR is no easy task and exhausts the rescuer. “But do not stop until the victim starts coughing, breathing, talking, moving or paramedics reach the scene. If you get tired, ask a bystander to do it under your supervision.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation World Health Organisation First Aid
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp