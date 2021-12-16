A day after ‘raid’, fake CBI officials held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after their well-planned ‘raid’ netted them 1.3 kg gold and created a sensation, the four ‘CBI officials’ were nabbed by the Gachibowli police on Wednesday, ironically due to the almost perfect execution of the robbery. The four accused had posed as CBI officers and ‘raided’ the residence of real estate businessman Subramanian on Monday, when his wife, their two children and the driver were in the house.

Using the shock to their advantage, the foursome managed to browbeat the terrified woman to hand over the gold and escaped.

Subramanian learnt about the raid and informed the police, who carefully retraced the crime. The police correctly assumed that the foursome were quite familiar with the family, the layout of the house and the behaviour of the inmates.

According to sources, the gang had used a vehicle with a fake registration number during the raid. Soon after leaving the house of the realtor, the gang swapped the number plates, replacing the fake ones with the original.

The police obtained CCTV footage and managed to zero in on the original registration number. They used this to trace the vehicle owners and nab the gang.