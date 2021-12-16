STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad CCS files chargesheet in Karvy case

Karvy Stock Broking Ltd is accused of fraudulently transferring shares belonging to its clients to its own demat account, which was not disclosed to the exchanges.

Published: 16th December 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karvy Stock Broking logo

Karvy Stock Broking logo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad city police investigating the multi-crore fraud by Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL), have filed a chargesheet in court, framing charges against the accused.

The chargesheet names Karvy CMD C Parthasarathy and eight others including the top brass of the Karvy Group, who cheated IndusInd Bank to the tune of Rs 137 crore. Investigation into other cases against the group at CCS is going on.

KSBL is accused of fraudulently transferring shares belonging to its clients to its own demat account, which was not disclosed to the exchanges. It then pledged the shares held in these accounts with the lender banks — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank. KSBL credited the funds raised by pledging of client securities to six of its own ‘Stock Broker-own Accounts’ instead of the ‘Stock Broker-Client Account’. It did not report these six Stock Broker-Own Accounts held with various private banks, to SEBI.

City police have so far arrested Karvy CMD C Parthasarathy, KSBL Vice-President and Risk Head, Srikrishna Gurazada, COO Rajiv Ranjan Singh, CFO G Krishna Hari, Company Secretary Y Sailaja and several other associates in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in September 2021, froze the shares of KSBL valued at Rs 700 crore as per the valuation for the year 2019-20. It initiated a probe on Karvy Group of Companies for its offence of money laundering to the tune of Rs 2,873 crore.

Firm transferred clients’ shares to its demat account

KSBL is accused of fraudulently transferring shares belonging to its clients to its own demat account, which was not disclosed to the exchanges. It then pledged the shares held in these accounts with the lender banks — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank. KSBL credited the funds raised by pledging of client securities to six of its own ‘Stock Brokerown Accounts’ instead of the ‘Stock Broker- Client Account’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad police Karvy fraud
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp