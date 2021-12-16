Free drinking water scheme extended till Dec 31

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar issued orders on Wednesday extending the free drinking water scheme in GHMC till December 31.

The water board had earlier set August 15 as the deadline to set up a meter to get the scheme and link Aadhaar to the Customer’s Account Number. However, some citizens have not yet installed the meter, while others have not linked the Aadhaar to the CAN number.

Recognising this, the Water Board wanted to extend the previously given deadline and allow all those eligible to avail the scheme. In this context, the government has decided to extend the deadline for getting 20,000 litres of free drinking water till 31st of this month.

The government announced this scheme last December to provide 20,000 litre of free drinking water per month to the people under GHMC. Bills will be issued from December 2020 to December 31, 2021 for those who do not have a meter installed and do not have an Aadhaar link.