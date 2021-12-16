STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC to fill vacant posts, hikes retired staff’s gratuity

The second meeting of the GHMC standing Committee was held on Wednesday, wherein nine agendas out of 11 have been approved.

Published: 16th December 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC

Representational Image (Photo | GHMC Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second meeting of the GHMC standing Committee was held on Wednesday, wherein nine agendas out of 11 have been approved. The meeting chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi asked officials to fill vacant sweeper posts as directed by the government. The gratuity for retired employees has been increased from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh as per government orders. The meeting was attended by Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and 12 members.

Approval was given to shift the construction site of a multipurpose function hall in Begumpet, which was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.9 crore. Approval was given for the construction of a multi-purpose function hall near Uppuguda Mahankali temple and also in the Begumpet division. Approval has been given for renovation of a single layer BT/CC road and construction of footpath at a cost of Rs 2.90 crore near Punjagutta Model House.

