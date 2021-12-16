STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Loan apps case: ED seizes Rs 51.2 crore of NBFC

With this, total seizure in this case has reached Rs 288 crore; RBI, I-T Dept also to initiate investigation against PCFS

Published: 16th December 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the money laundering scam by China-based instant micro loan firms through mobile apps, on Wednesday seized an additional amount of over Rs 51.22 crore belonging to M/s PC Financial Services (PCFS) Private Limited, a non-banking finance company (NBFC). 

This is in continuation of earlier seizures of an amount of Rs 106.93 crore and Rs 131.11 crore respectively. With this, the total seizure in this case has reached Rs 288 crore. Further, the RBI and I-T Department have also initiated a probe against PCFS. At least six persons in Telangana killed themselves when they were caught in a loan repayment trap. 

The ED also initiated an investigation into the transactions of PCFS’ mobile app, Cash Bean, for suspicious foreign outward remittances. PCFS is a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of Oplay Digital Services, SA de CV, Mexico, which is in turn a WOS of M/s TenspotPesa Limited, Hong Kong, owned by M/s Opera Limited (Cayman Islands) and M/s Wisdom Connection Holding Inc (Cayman Islands). 
All these are owned by Chinese national Zhou Yahui, found ED. 

Detailed investigation into the foreign expenses paid by the PCFS revealed that most of the payments were made to foreign companies, which are related and owned by the same Chinese nationals, who own the Opera Group. ED has also found that exorbitant payments were blindly allowed by the dummy Indian Directors of PCFS without any due diligence and on the instructions of the Country Head Zhang Hong, who directly reported to Zhou Yahui residing in China. 

Further, PCFS remitted forex worth Rs 429 crore to 13 foreign companies located in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, US and Singapore in the guise of payments for the license fee for Cash Bean Mobile APP (Rs 245 crore per annum), software technical fee (of around Rs 110 Crore), online marketing and advertising fee (of around Rs 66 crore). All these services and applications are available in India at a fraction of the cost incurred by PCFS. 

First instant loan, then threats 

The ED is investigating a number of NBFCs and Fintech companies for providing instant micro-loans using mobile apps and then extorting high rates of interest by using the personal data of the customers illegally and threatening and abusing them 
through call centres

Modus operandi of PCFS

The original Indian Company PCFS was incorporated in 1995 by Indian nationals and got an NBFC license in 2002. After RBI approval in 2018, the ownership moved to the Chinese-controlled company. The foreign parent companies of PCFS brought in FDI worth Rs 173 crore for its lending business. Within a short span of time, it made foreign outward remittances of Rs 429.29 crore in the name of payments for software services received from related foreign companies. PCFS also showed high domestic expenditure of Rs 941 crore, said ED

Micro loan apps NBFC Enforcement Directorate
